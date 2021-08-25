wawa

Wawa, Philadelphia shoe designer team up to release limited-edition shoe

These red-and-white kicks feature the flying-goose pattern and the words "Wawa Run" on the side.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Wawa is stepping up its game from coffee to hoagies to now sneakers.

The Delaware County, Pennsylvania-based convenience store chain is teaming up with the Philadelphia-based shoe designer Garrixon to release a limited-edition shoe.

But the shoes are only available to ten fans through a social media giveaway.

"At Wawa, we pride ourselves on fueling the day of so many customers throughout the markets we serve. This fun giveaway provides one additional way to bring happiness to customers who want to make a #WawaRun in style," said Todd Miller, senior director of brand strategy and experience at Wawa. "We know how excited customers get about the chance to win Wawa gear, and we hope this is a fun summer contest that our communities love!"

Check out the hashtag, Wawa Run Gear Sweepstakes.

