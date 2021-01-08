First Wawa drive-thru only store opens Friday in Falls Township, Bucks County

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6343458" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> WAWA DRIVE-THRU: Customers will soon be able to order Wawa's most popular items without ever leaving their cars. Curbside delivery will be offered, as well.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=8872649" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Westampton, New Jersey Wawa now has a drive-thru - the first Wawa to have that option.

FALLS TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Starting Friday, you will be able to experience a one-of-a kind Wawa without leaving your car.The company's first, standalone drive-thru is opening in Falls Township, Bucks County.The grand opening ceremony scheduled for 10 a.m. will feature the debut of a limited-edition Gold Medal Hot Chocolate beverage benefiting Special Olympics PA.As a reminder: This particular store is for vehicle pickup only!The 1,800 square foot location will be open 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. The first-ever freestanding drive-thru, located at 549 W. Trenton Avenue, will offer breakfast, lunch, and dinner options with combo meals.If the drive-thru line gets too long, or if someone has a large order, Wawa says customers will be directed to curbside parking where the order is brought out to the car.Last month, Wawa opened its first ever drive-thru at its walk-in location in Westampton, New Jersey.The drive-thru window was added to a store on Rancocas Road.The new stores give customers the option to stay in their car while getting their coffee, hoagie and other favorites."Wawa is committed to increasing convenience and providing new options for service while keeping safety and comfort top of mind," the company said.