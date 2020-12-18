wawa

Wawa opening first drive-thru at Westampton, NJ location

WESTAMPTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Wawa is opening up its first drive-thru location on Friday.

The store gives customers the option to stay in their car while getting their coffee, hoagie and other favorites.

The drive-thru window was added to a store on Rancocas Road in Westampton, Burlington County.



Customers can still head inside or get gas.

The new drive-thru will have two lanes to order, with digital menu boards and a QR scan menu option.

It will be open 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

Wawa broke ground in September on its first-ever freestanding drive thru-only location in Falls Township, Bucks County.

WAWA DRIVE-THRU: Customers will soon be able to order Wawa's most popular items without ever leaving their cars. Curbside delivery will be offered, as well.



At the Falls Township store, shoppers will pull up to a drive-thru window to place their order and a Wawa employee will process payment and hand over their items, the company said.

Wawa, which operates 900 stores nationwide, said the idea for the drive-thru was already in the works before the coronavirus outbreak, but it accelerated plans to test the concept as the virus continued to spread in the United States.
