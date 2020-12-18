Wawa opening first drive-thru at Westampton, NJ location

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6343458" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> WAWA DRIVE-THRU: Customers will soon be able to order Wawa's most popular items without ever leaving their cars. Curbside delivery will be offered, as well.

WESTAMPTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Wawa is opening up its first drive-thru location on Friday.The store gives customers the option to stay in their car while getting their coffee, hoagie and other favorites.The drive-thru window was added to a store on Rancocas Road in Westampton, Burlington County.Customers can still head inside or get gas.The new drive-thru will have two lanes to order, with digital menu boards and a QR scan menu option.It will be open 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.Wawa broke ground in September on its first-ever freestanding drive thru-only location in Falls Township, Bucks County.At the Falls Township store, shoppers will pull up to a drive-thru window to place their order and a Wawa employee will process payment and hand over their items, the company said.Wawa, which operates 900 stores nationwide, said the idea for the drive-thru was already in the works before the coronavirus outbreak, but it accelerated plans to test the concept as the virus continued to spread in the United States.