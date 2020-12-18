Wawa opening first drive-thru at Westampton, NJ location

The store gives customers the option to stay in their car while getting their coffee, hoagie and other favorites.
The drive-thru window was added to a store on Rancocas Road in Westampton, Burlington County.
Customers can still head inside or get gas.
The new drive-thru will have two lanes to order, with digital menu boards and a QR scan menu option.
It will be open 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.
Wawa broke ground in September on its first-ever freestanding drive thru-only location in Falls Township, Bucks County.
At the Falls Township store, shoppers will pull up to a drive-thru window to place their order and a Wawa employee will process payment and hand over their items, the company said.
Wawa, which operates 900 stores nationwide, said the idea for the drive-thru was already in the works before the coronavirus outbreak, but it accelerated plans to test the concept as the virus continued to spread in the United States.