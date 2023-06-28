Wawa Hoagie Day 2023: Hundreds of employees build 25,000 hoagies; free hoagies

It's Wawa Hoagie Day! Wawa is serving free hoagies to public at an afternoon event in Center City.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- If you have been craving a hoagie, today is your day!

Wawa is hosting its annual Hoagie Build in Center City on Wednesday.

Hundreds of Wawa employees work together to build seven tons of hoagies at the National Constitution Center.

During the morning build, they assemble 25,000 Hoagies.

Wawa will send the first 7,000 hoagies to Philabundance to help fight hunger in the Philadelphia region.

Then 3,000 additional hoagies will be handed off to representatives of the Police Athletic League of Philadelphia and the Veterans Multi-Service Center at a dedicated "Heroes Lane" on the side of the National Constitution Center.

The remaining 15,000 hoagies will be served free to the public at noon on Arch Street between 5th and 6th streets during Wawa's Hoagie Day celebration.