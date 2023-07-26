Montgomery County police search for 2 armed robbers who stole $500 from Wawa

Montgomery County police are searching for a pair of armed robbers who they say targeted a local Wawa earlier this month.

HORSHAM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Montgomery County police are searching for a pair of armed robbers who they say targeted a local Wawa earlier this month.

"That's crazy to me, honestly," said Sanou Tounkara from North Philadelphia.

Police in Horsham, Pennsylvania, say two men entered the Wawa on the 100 block of Welsh Road on July 8.

They walked right up to the cashier and demanded he empty the registers.

"He saw the gun, he let them do what they wanted so he didn't get hurt. No one else got hurt, he did the right thing," said Detective Kimberly Ngo with the Horsham Township Police Department.

The suspects left out the back entrance, according to police. They got away with a little over $500.

Horsham police say the robbery happened just before midnight.

It's around the same time Thomas O'Connell from Jenkintown says he gets off his shift at work and frequently stops by the Wawa afterward.

"I guess it would make me be a little more cautious of where I park, and where I actually end up going about things. Like instead of stopping here I might stop at the one of the other Wawa's that's near the Abington police station or something like that," said O'Connell.

Horsham police said the suspect who displayed a gun may be involved in other incidents in Philadelphia.

Horsham police are actively looking for his accomplice and they are urging residents to stay alert.

"I definitely think residents should be aware of their surroundings. If they pull up to a store and they see something suspicious, or something doesn't feel right, they can always call 911 and have an officer come out and make sure everything is okay," said Ngo.

There were other employees at the store at the time of the armed robbery.

The cashier told police he believes the robbers were both in their 20s.

"Honestly, I don't know what's wrong with people nowadays. Like the younger generation - they're just a little wild, and do things out of the ordinary, and just do things that are unnecessary. That's the way I feel," said Tounkara.

There are no charges in Montgomery County as it's still an open investigation.

If you have any information on the robbery, police want to hear from you.