Jason Derulo, Ava Max performing at Wawa Welcome America's July 4th concert in Philly

Jason Derulo and Ava Max will perform during Wawa Welcome America's July 4th concert.
The announcement was made Tuesday morning.
"Hey! What up, Philly? It's Jason Derulo. I'm going to see you this summer, July 4, on the Parkway," the 'Whatcha Say' singer said in a video posted on Wawa Welcome America's social media pages.
We said it. We’re bringing back @jasonderulo and @AvaMax to perform for you live from the parkway for this year’s @wawa Welcome America July 4th concert! Click here to learn more about this years events: https://t.co/N0haxuc3bu pic.twitter.com/I7TNuvmSjT— Wawa Welcome America (@July4thPhilly) May 10, 2022
The July 4th concert is part of the 16-day festival happening across the city.
Other events include the Juneteenth Block Party at the African American Museum in Philadelphia, POPs on Independence, Wawa Hoagie Day, Party on the Parkway and the Fireworks Spectacular.
More information can be found at welcomeamerica.com.