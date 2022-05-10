july 4th

Jason Derulo, Ava Max performing at Wawa Welcome America's July 4th concert in Philly

The concert is part of the 16-day festival happening across the city.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Action News Brighter News: May 10, 2022

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two music superstars will be celebrating America's independence on the Ben Franklin Parkway.

Jason Derulo and Ava Max will perform during Wawa Welcome America's July 4th concert.

Jason Derulo/Ava Max



The announcement was made Tuesday morning.

"Hey! What up, Philly? It's Jason Derulo. I'm going to see you this summer, July 4, on the Parkway," the 'Whatcha Say' singer said in a video posted on Wawa Welcome America's social media pages.



The July 4th concert is part of the 16-day festival happening across the city.

Other events include the Juneteenth Block Party at the African American Museum in Philadelphia, POPs on Independence, Wawa Hoagie Day, Party on the Parkway and the Fireworks Spectacular.

More information can be found at welcomeamerica.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentphiladelphiaconcertlive music4th of julyjuly fourth4th of july eventwelcome americajuly 4thwawa
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
JULY 4TH
Loads of travelers return home after final day of holiday weekend
Many gathered across the tri-state area to celebrate Independence Day
Philadelphia kicks off July 4 weekend with a bang
Gloomy weather not dampening spirits at the Jersey shore
TOP STORIES
3 killed in fiery crash at SEPTA station in Kensington
Casey White called corrections officer his 'wife' when apprehended
Philadelphia officer accused of shoplifting drink from store
LIVE: Pres. Biden to detail plan for fighting US inflation
Bahamas calls on Philly lab to help solve deaths of 3 tourists
1 dead, 1 injured in Burlington County crash
Child protective services visits family of 6-year-old marathon runner
Show More
Philly cheesesteak shop founder, son plead in tax fraud case
Sparks fly as suspect leads officers on chase in Philly, Delco
Camden County to pay $10M to man paralyzed from police encounter
Why some get COVID even after being vaccinated, double-boosted
Suspect in NJ Amber Alert arrested in Delaware
More TOP STORIES News