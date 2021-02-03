snow

Missing Pa. woman with Alzheimer's disease found dead in snowstorm

By
ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A woman with Alzheimer's disease who reportedly wandered away from her eastern Pennsylvania home was found dead during Monday's snowstorm, authorities said.

The Lehigh County coroner's office said 67-year-old Patricia Becker was pronounced dead on an Allentown street shortly after 9:30 a.m. Monday.

The cause of death was determined to be hypothermia and was ruled an accident. The coroner's office said she had reportedly wandered away from her residence, which is four blocks away on the same street. Police and the coroner's office are investigating.



Allentown saw an astonishing 27 inches of snow over the past two days, leaving cars buried and side streets almost impassable.

Residents we talked to say they'll likely be using shovels and snowblowers for several days to come.

Clearing snow can be extremely grueling, especially when you're dealing with more than 2 feet of fallen flakes - cue the snowblower.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.
