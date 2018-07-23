FLASH FLOODING

Flooding concerns continue in Chester County

EMBED </>More Videos

Flooding concerns continue in Chester County. Maggie Kent reports during Action News at 4pm on July 23, 2018. (WPVI)

By
WEST MARLBOROUGH TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
The threat of heavy rain is causing concern in many neighborhoods that were hit hard over the weekend.

Many of the flooding issues popped up in along the Brandywine Creek in Chester County.

The current was still moving swiftly on Monday, even as the floodwaters receded.

On Sunday night, those damaging waters were strong enough to pick up parked cars. Several men had to be rescued from inside the Whip restaurant in Coatesville.

EMBED More News Videos

Storm causes flooding concerns in Chester Co. Katherine Scott reports during Action News Mornings on July 23, 2018.



On Monday we caught up with exhausted farmhands who were busy herding cows that got loose when flash flooding from Doe Creek toppled farm gates.

"We tried to get them out but they were spooked with all the fire trucks and they kept running into the water, so we had to let them go so they didn't get hurt," said Jeffrey Reyburn of West Marlborough Township.

Ronald Heath, a lifelong resident of West Marlborough, describes the destructive nature of the storm.

"This was like a flash flood within 5-10 minutes, it was like somebody opened up a dam," he said.

He had two feet of water in his basement and spent much of the day cleaning up.

EMBED More News Videos

Dramatic rescue from Chester County flash flooding: Christie Ileto reports on Action News at 11 p.m., July 22, 2018


------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherpennsylvania newsflash floodingWest Marlborough Township
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FLASH FLOODING
Flooding concerns in Chester Co., boats rescue restaurant patrons
Roads torn up, washed out in 'historic' Mich. flash flooding
Schuylkill Expressway reopens after being shut down for flooding
Explainer: Flash Flood vs. Flood
More flash flooding
WEATHER
AccuWeather: Very Humid, Spotty Downpours
Nat'l Weather Service confirms tornado in Lehigh Valley
Longest total lunar eclipse of the century will occur on July 27
Flooding concerns in Chester Co., boats rescue restaurant patrons
More Weather
Top Stories
Woman killed, daughters injured in Mercer Co. house collapse
Video shows suspect in multiple West Philadelphia sex assaults
Made in America Festival to remain on Parkway
Duck boat that sank, killing 17, raised from Missouri lake
Nat'l Weather Service confirms tornado in Lehigh Valley
AccuWeather: Very Humid, Spotty Downpours
Indictment: Worker sought bribes from Sandy victims
Truck crashes on westbound Pennsylvania Turnpike
Show More
Girl, 15, and boyfriend, 18, charged with plotting to kill family
Flooding concerns in Chester Co., boats rescue restaurant patrons
Vehicle sought after attack on woman, 82, in West Philadelphia
Photo shows family together before deadly duck boat accident
Ryan Lochte suspended until July 2019 for use of IV
More News