Flooding concerns continue in Chester County

The threat of heavy rain is causing concern in many neighborhoods that were hit hard over the weekend.Many of the flooding issues popped up in along the Brandywine Creek in Chester County.The current was still moving swiftly on Monday, even as the floodwaters receded.On Sunday night, those damaging waters were strong enough to pick up parked cars. Several men had to be rescued from inside the Whip restaurant in Coatesville.On Monday we caught up with exhausted farmhands who were busy herding cows that got loose when flash flooding from Doe Creek toppled farm gates."We tried to get them out but they were spooked with all the fire trucks and they kept running into the water, so we had to let them go so they didn't get hurt," said Jeffrey Reyburn of West Marlborough Township.Ronald Heath, a lifelong resident of West Marlborough, describes the destructive nature of the storm."This was like a flash flood within 5-10 minutes, it was like somebody opened up a dam," he said.He had two feet of water in his basement and spent much of the day cleaning up.