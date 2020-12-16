NJ governor declares State of Emergency ahead of winter storm

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=8830494" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> George Solis reports on the snowfall in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

Due to the upcoming winter storm, New Jersey governor Phil Murphy has declared a State of Emergency beginning at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- New Jersey is in a state of emergency in response to the winter storm. Snow began falling around 1 p.m. in South Jersey and quickly began coating major roads and neighborhoods."We urge you to please take it slow and use common sense and caution," said Governor Phil Murphy.The state has deployed nearly 4,000 plows and spreaders to treat roads during the storm, but the thick snow still accumulated on major roads like Route 30 in Lawnside and also caused visibility issues in places such as Lakeview Drive in Voorhees Township.It's the first significant snowfall in awhile in South Jersey and some people are torn about the winter weather."It kind of brings back the normal times, the normalcy of things in a sense. It kind of takes our minds away from the crazy pandemic that's going on," said Charles Giddins of Pennsauken."I do not like the snow. I was so glad it didn't snow last year and now it's sticking to the ground," said Nyla Boswell of Camden.State officials are also concerned about the potential for high winds that may lead to down trees or wires. Crews are on standby here in Camden County and are asking people to report any outages.NJ Transit says rail service will be temporarily suspended systemwide at 7:30 p.m. All central and northern bus service will be temporarily suspended, including Trenton area and Port Authority, starting 6 p.m. There will be no PABT terminal departures after 6 p.m.South Jersey busing will operate on a weekday schedule as long as conditions allow. HBLR & NLR service will be suspended starting 8 p.m. River LINE will continue to operate on weekday service.