Top 6: Philadelphia-area businesses that will make your wedding dreams come true

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Our own Jessica Boyington recently got engaged and now she's busy planning for the big day.

Bredenbeck's Bakery



In the heart of Chestnut Hill is a little slice of history called Bredenbeck's Bakery. It's a 4th-generation family-run shop that opened its doors in 1889.

If you want guests gushing over custom-made pies, cookies, pastries, and wedding cakes, call owner Jake Boyd and set up a tasting! I dove right into the vanilla, chocolate chip, raspberry swirl, and funfetti cake topped with their classic buttercream icing...and besides every bite being delectable, I'm certain it will be your favorite part of wedding planning.

Fabufloras





Fabufloras is considered Philly's premier wedding florist for a reason. The shop pumps out flower arrangements for close to 150 events each year and their client list keeps on growing.

Owner, Kerry Fabrizio, has been working in the business since she was 15, and she tells me that flowers for any event take a lot of planning, skill, and time, and surrounding herself with the best team around is a huge piece of her success.

BVTLive!



If you want entertainment for your upcoming event in the tri-state area and beyond, bring your fiancé, friends, and family to a BVTLive! showcase at Ardmore Music Hall.

The BVT team will help you decide on entertainment that's ideal for your event, from DJs to solo musicians, to bands with horn sections that can play every genre of music.

I caught a live performance of Big Ric Rising, an 11-piece band that's perfect if you want your guests dancing all night long. (But they're also great if you want to slow it down, party with some Top 40 hits, or groove to some oldies!)

Currently, the company has twelve bands to choose from, so if you want your guests to talk about how fun your wedding was for years to come...call the BVT team today!