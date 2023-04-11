Wells Fargo Center implements new artificial intelligence security screening system

The state-of-the-art Evolv Express will allow sports fans and South Philadelphia concertgoers to pass through security faster than ever before.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Wells Fargo Center is partnering with Evolv Technology to streamline and speed up the security process.

The state-of-the-art Evolv Express will allow sports fans and South Philadelphia concertgoers to pass through security faster than ever before.

"Most fans will be able to simply walk through the Evolv Express screening area without emptying their pockets or opening their bags, making the security process safer, easier, and faster than ever before," said Valerie Camillo, President and CEO of Spectacor Sports and Entertainment.

Officials say the powerful sensor by Evolv Express can distinguish between threats and everyday items.

This past season, the Wells Fargo Center began permitting bags during Flyers and 76ers games that are larger than 4.5 by 6.5 inches but are smaller than 14 by 14 inches. Those size bags are still subject to x-ray screening, but the goal is to no longer need to do that thanks to artificial intelligence technology.

This AI system is also being used at Citizens Bank Park for Phillies games.