WARREN COUNTY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police in North Jersey have cracked a decades-old cold case, finally identifying a teenage murder victim from Chester County, Pennsylvania.On Friday, officials in Warren County identified the girl as Wendy Louise Baker.Baker, 16, went missing back from Coatesville in 1991.She was later found dead in Knowlton Township.At the time, the teen was nicknamed "The Tiger Lady" because of a large tiger tattoo on her calf.But after using DNA and genealogical databases, authorities were able to confirm her identity.A cause of death has still not been determined.