Woman dies after house fire in West Chester, Pennsylvania

WEST CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A 65-year-old woman is dead after she was pulled from a burning building early Tuesday morning in West Chester, Pennsylvania.

Authorities were called to the unit block of Patton Alley for a fire at an apartment building around 5:45 a.m.

Fire crews managed to get the woman out of the building.

She was rushed to the hospital but later died.

Her name has not been released.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.