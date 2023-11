There might be something in the water in one neighborhood in West Chester, Pennsylvania.

Over the course of nine months, there have been nine new arrivals - all within three or four blocks.

And they all have one thing in common.

Action News Editor LeeAnne Kayati introduces us to Tommy, Carter, Asher, Arjune, David, Theo, Jack, Michael, and Mason.