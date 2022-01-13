fire

2 injured in West Deptford, NJ fire; homes collapse

By
Firefighters battle West Deptford, New Jersey fire

WEST DEPTFORD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- At least two people have been injured after an early-morning raging fire resulted in the collapse of two homes in West Deptford, New Jersey.

The fire broke out around 4:15 a.m. Thursday on the 1300 block of Tatum Street and spread to a neighboring home. Officials say the fire quickly went to a second alarm.


VIDEO: Action Cam on scene of West Deptford fire
Firefighters were called to the early morning fire in West Deptford, Gloucester County.



Officials tell Action News there were reports people were trapped inside the homes.

According to fire officials, two people were unaccounted for.

The two injured have been taken to area hospitals. It is not clear at this time if the two injured were the ones that were unaccounted for.

The fire continues to send embers and smoke into the sky as firefighters remain on the scene.


Firefighters seem to have gotten a handle on the huge flames that were seen earlier on.

The Action Cam on the scene showed fire crews spraying water on the flames.

Residents on the block could be seen watching the fire from the nearby sidewalk.

This is a Breaking News story. Stay with 6abc.com as more information becomes available.
