34-year-old man shot, killed in West Oak Lane: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in the city's West Oak Lane section that left one man dead.

The shooting happened Saturday just before 7:30 p.m. on the 1800 block of Plymouth Street.

Police say a 34-year-old man was shot three times in the back of the head and once in the chest.

The victim, whose identity remains unknown, was taken to Einstein Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

No weapons were recovered from the scene, officials say.

There is no word of any arrests made at this time.
