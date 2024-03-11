3 arrested in West Philly after police chase, crash involving car wanted in connection to homicide

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Three people were arrested after a police chase that ended in a crash and foot chase in the Overbrook Park section of Philadelphia around 2:30 Monday morning.

At one point their car crashed into another vehicle on City Avenue while trying to get away.

Authorities say they chased the car because it was wanted in connection with a recent homicide.

The pursuit ended on Sherwood Road, where all three people inside got out and ran.

Two men and a woman were taken into custody.

