homicide

29-year-old man shot multiple times in front of West Philly home, police say

By
Man killed in front of West Philly home, 35 shots fired

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was executed in front of his West Philadelphia home where more than 30 shots were fired, police said.

The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of North 49th Street.

Police found the 29-year-old man lying on the sidewalk suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.



He was taken by police car to a nearby hospital where he later died.

"At least 35 shots were fired from two separate caliber semi-automatic weapons," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. "This victim was shot multiple times in front of his home."

Police said it appears the victim was targeted.

Investigators are reviewing home surveillance videos in the neighborhood in hopes of getting a description of the suspect.
