Man facing murder charges in fatal West Philadelphia crash

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have issued an arrest warrant for the driver involved in a crash that killed three people in West Philadelphia last August.

Myzeh Jesse-Ross has been charged with murder, homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter and other related charges.

The crash happened just after 3 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14, when police say Jesse-Ross disregarded a red light signal and crashed into a Hyundai at 52nd and Walnut streets.

The crash resulted in the death of two passengers in the Hyundai Elantra and one of the occupants of the Dodge Charger, which police say Jesse-Ross was driving.

The victims have been identified as William Wilcox 42, Lisa Crump, 58, and Ledonis Bryant, 16.

There were eight people inside the Dodge Charger at the time of the crash, according to police.

Several other people were injured.

Anyone with information about Jesse-Ross' whereabouts is asked to call police.