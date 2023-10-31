WATCH LIVE

1 dead, 2 hurt after gunfire erupts inside West Philadelphia home

6abc Digital Staff
By 6abc Digital Staff
Tuesday, October 31, 2023 4:13AM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is dead and two women are injured after a shooting inside a West Philadelphia home.

The gunfire erupted on the 5400 block of Baltimore Avenue just after 7 p.m. Monday.

Police say a 27-year-old man was shot once in the lower back. He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The shooting also injured a 21-year-old woman and a 27-year-old woman.

Police said they recovered a weapon and made an arrest.

No further information was immediately released by police.

