1 dead, 2 hurt after gunfire erupts inside West Philadelphia home

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is dead and two women are injured after a shooting inside a West Philadelphia home.
The gunfire erupted on the 5400 block of Baltimore Avenue just after 7 p.m. Monday.
Police say a 27-year-old man was shot once in the lower back. He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The shooting also injured a 21-year-old woman and a 27-year-old woman.
Police said they recovered a weapon and made an arrest.
No further information was immediately released by police.
