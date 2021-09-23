arson investigation

Man arrested, charged with igniting at least 2 fires in West Philadelphia

According to the ATF, Carlos Barry is responsible for a rubbish fire on September 12 and a house fire on September 18.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia officials have arrested a man who they say ignited at least two fires in West Philadelphia that injured two people and caused "substantial" property damage.

Carlos Barry, 25, was arrested Tuesday and faces multiple charges of arson, risking/causing a catastrophe, criminal mischief, and related offenses, officials said.

ATF's Arson and Explosives Task Force is still investigating additional fires which may be connected:

- 6028 Spruce Street (Porch Swing) on 08/09/2021
- 61 N. 56th Street Macho Mini Market (Trash Fire) on 08/09/2021
- 5944 Market Street (Trash Fire) on 08/10/2021

- 6127 Spruce Street (House Fire) on 08/10/2021
- 6100 Delancey Street (Trash Fire) on 08/10/2021
- 6000 Pine Street (Trash Fire) 0n 08/10/2021
- 4301 Ludlow Street (Dumpster Fire) 0n 08/14/2021
- 5419 Chestnut Street (Rear Porch Fire) on 08/15/2021

- 6000 Locust Street (Trash Fire) on 08/15/2021
- 668 N Conestoga Street (House Fire) on 08/15/2021
- 5711 Arch Street (Garage Fire) on 08/20/2021
- 5519 Ludlow Street (Porch Fire) on 08/21/2021

Anyone with information that may help investigators is urged to contact ATF Philadelphia at 215-446-7800.
