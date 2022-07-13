shooting

10 shots fired in West Philadelphia, man injured

At least 10 shots were fired, including some bullets that damaged a vehicle parked nearby.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police followed a trail of blood to a shooting victim in West Philadelphia.

The 28-year-old man was found at 49th and Aspen streets just after midnight Wednesday.

Police say he had injuries to his arm and leg, but was conscious and talking.

No one else was hurt.

Police are interviewing the victim, hoping to learn who shot him and why.

