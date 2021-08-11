20-year-old man shot twice in head in West Philadelphia, woman wounded

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a double shooting in West Philadelphia.The gunshots rang out just after 12:30 a.m. Wednesday on the 5800 block of Haverford Avenue.Police say a 20-year-old man was shot twice in the head. A 21-year-old woman was also shot once in the ankle.Both victims were taken to the hospital by police. The man is listed in critical condition; the woman is listed as stable.There is no word on a suspect or motive.