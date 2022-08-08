Encampment removed outside low-income townhomes that are set to be demolished in West Philadelphia

A group of tenants and housing activists set up more than a dozen tents in the courtyard.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Protesters who set up an encampment in West Philadelphia were ordered to leave on Monday morning.

The group set up tents earlier this summer at the University City Townhomes on 40th Street near Market.

Those tents were removed around 9 a.m. amid protests.

The protesters voiced their concerns about the imminent sale and demolition of the townhomes.

They say the occupation protest was a visual representation of what could happen if residents are displaced.

Residents we spoke with say they do not want to leave. The 70-unit complex has provided 40 years of low-income housing for West Philadelphia families

"This is our statement of defiance," said resident Melvin Hairston. "The people are standing up. We're not taking this, we're not gonna let y'all run over us and put us out here."

The management group, Altman Management Company, has announced plans to sell the property. They will also end its affordable housing contract.

The plan is for townhomes to be demolished and transformed into a bigger and more expensive development.

Action News has reached out to the management company for comment.