Another firehouse in Trenton, New Jersey hit by gunfire

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A Trenton firehouse was once again an unintended target of a nearby shooting.Authorities say a bullet struck the West Ward firehouse on West State Street around 4:30 p.m. Thursday.The bullet hit a front glass window but did not hit anyone inside.Last month, a firefighter was injured after a stray bullet hit the firehouse on Calhoun Street.Two people were arrested in that case.Police are investigating the latest shooting.