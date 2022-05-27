Another firehouse in Trenton, New Jersey hit by gunfire

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A Trenton firehouse was once again an unintended target of a nearby shooting.
Authorities say a bullet struck the West Ward firehouse on West State Street around 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
The bullet hit a front glass window but did not hit anyone inside.
Last month, a firefighter was injured after a stray bullet hit the firehouse on Calhoun Street.
Two people were arrested in that case.
Police are investigating the latest shooting.
