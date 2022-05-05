life hacks

I Learned This On The Internet: Episode 5

EMBED <>More Videos

I Learned This On The Internet: Episode 5

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Welcome to episode 5 of 'I Learned This on The Internet!'

When your phone battery gets super low, it can be important to keep it alive. Pause before you decide to turn it off - turning it off and on can actually decrease the battery ever more. Instead, place it on Airplane Mode to conserve its energy.

If you're ever stuck in a power outage or need to light up a room, your phone flashlight is almost always around. However, did you know that you could turn it into a cozy light? By taking a Gatorade or water bottle and placing your phone light underneath, you can illuminate more and distribute the light better.

Got a bunch of spare batteries laying around? You can test if they're good or dead with this easy trick. Bounce the batteries about 6 inches up - if they bounce once and fall right over, they're good. If they bounce around a bunch - they're dead.

Need to blast music but don't have a speaker? It's easier than you think to get that sound you need. By placing your phone in a glass or plastic cup, you can naturally raise the volume.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylife hacks6abc discovery
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LIFE HACKS
I Learned This On The Internet: Episode 4
Spaghetti scissors hack cuts down on time
5 tips for stress-free school lunches
Creative, inexpensive hacks to keep your classroom tidy
TOP STORIES
Family wants justice after tow truck driver shot on job
Man shot outside South Philly tavern
Woman lies about child abduction after car stolen in Philly: Police
Crash claims the life of South Jersey high school student
Bodycam video shows heroes rescue driver who plunged off pier
Missing corrections officer 'willingly' helped inmate escape: Sheriff
SEPTA to bring in dozens of additional security personnel
Show More
Homicide victim may have been lured through dating app
Dolly Parton visiting Delaware Thursday for library celebration
Police: Woman stabbed while jogging in South Philly
MLB pitcher ejected after awkward exchange with umpire
76ers fall to Heat 119-103; Miami leads series 2-0
More TOP STORIES News