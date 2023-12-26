Clear Alert issued after pregnant Texas teen goes missing

18-year-old last seen Friday in Leon Valley, TX

The 18-year-old from Leon Valley never showed up to her appointment to be induced. Here is what we know about her.

The 18-year-old from Leon Valley never showed up to her appointment to be induced. Here is what we know about her.

The 18-year-old from Leon Valley never showed up to her appointment to be induced. Here is what we know about her.

The 18-year-old from Leon Valley never showed up to her appointment to be induced. Here is what we know about her.

LEON VALLEY, Texas -- A pregnant San Antonio-area 18-year-old has prompted a Clear Alert after she disappeared.

Savanah Soto was last seen Friday in Leon Valley, Texas, according to police. She was in a gray 2013 Kia Optima with a temporary tag that reads 4289D57.

Leon Valley police said Soto was supposed to be induced on Friday, but did not show up at the hospital.

She is described as being 5-feet, 1-inch tall, weighing 115 pounds, and having brown hair and brown eyes.

RELATED: Ex-boyfriend, friend arrested after missing 19-year-old California woman found dead, deputies say

A Clear Alert is issued for missing, kidnapped or abducted adults who are in immediate danger. It stands for Coordinated Law Enforcement Adult Rescue.

Anyone with information regarding this endangered missing person is asked to contact the Leon Valley Police Department at 210-812-3259.