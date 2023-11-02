Pumpkin season is ending and families are looking for ways to dispose of leftover pumpkins and gourds.

What to do with pumpkins: Here's how you can dispose of your Halloween gourd

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Halloween has passed and now, with cold weather gripping the region, many are moving on to the holiday season.

Pumpkins can be used to help the animals right outside your door. Squirrels, birds and deer can feed on those fruits.

You can also get creative and do a fun project for the kids. Gourds can be transformed into a small home for birds and other creatures.

One of the easiest ways to dispose of your fall crops is to let them sit outside. By springtime, they will have turned into compost for use in your garden.