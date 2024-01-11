Philadelphia mayor to address public safety in Kensington, announce new deputy police commissioner

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker and Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel will announce a new deputy police commissioner Wednesday

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker and Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel will announce a new deputy police commissioner Wednesday

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker and Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel will announce a new deputy police commissioner Wednesday

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker and Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel will announce a new deputy police commissioner Wednesday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker and Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel will announce a new deputy police commissioner Wednesdays. They will also be discussing the public safety crisis in Kensington.

The mayor's office says it will be a history-making appointment.

Mayor Parker has made combating crime a focus of her new administration.

She charged Commissioner Bethel with developing a plan to shut down open-air drug markets, like the notorious ones in Kensington, when the two were sworn in last week.

The announcement is expected at 11 a.m.

RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker