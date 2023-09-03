Beachgoers spend unofficial last weekend of summer soaking up sun in Wildwood

WILDWOOD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- People packed the beaches and boardwalk in Wildwood, New Jersey on Sunday to celebrate the unofficial end of summer.

"The weather is nice, the people are nice, the beaches are nice," said Gerald Ammons, who was visiting from Philadelphia.

On Wildwood's boardwalk, ice cream shop 'Johnny's Scoops' got ready for the last few days of business.

"Everybody loves ice cream! Heat or cold," said Michael Terzaghi, the store's owner.

Terzaghi said this is their third year in business. They completely close for the season on October 1.

"We are pretty bummed, but it's been a really great weekend so far. The weather has been cooperative," Terzaghi said.

Action News also ran into Santa walking on the boardwalk. With more than 100 days until Christmas, he spent the last days of summer by the beach in Wildwood, where he has become a fan favorite.

"I have parents who say 'Thank you so much. They've never been this good before.' Because I let the children know I'm watching them," said Santa.

Overlooking the jetty in North Wildwood, a mother and daughter from Philadelphia spent the afternoon together. They said they are looking forward to quieter days ahead.

"They have something called 'local summer' where everybody goes home and the restaurants are a little less crowded," said Karen Casares from Philadelphia.