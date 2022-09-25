1 dead after multi-vehicle collision in Wildwood

Before the collision, police issued a traffic advisory for Pacific, Atlantic and Ocean avenues due to an "unsanctioned" car event.

WILDWOOD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- One person has died after a crash involving several vehicles in Wildwood, New Jersey.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of Atlantic and Burk avenues.

The Action Cam captured a large police presence and multiple smashed vehicles at the scene.

Before the collision, Wildwood police issued a traffic advisory for Pacific, Atlantic and Ocean avenues due to an "unsanctioned" car event.

Police have not provided any further details on the crash.

No other injuries were immediately reported.