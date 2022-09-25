WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

1 dead after multi-vehicle collision in Wildwood

Before the collision, police issued a traffic advisory for Pacific, Atlantic and Ocean avenues due to an "unsanctioned" car event.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff via WPVI logo
38 minutes ago
EMBED <>More Videos

One person has died after a crash involving several vehicles in Wildwood, New Jersey.

WILDWOOD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- One person has died after a crash involving several vehicles in Wildwood, New Jersey.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of Atlantic and Burk avenues.

The Action Cam captured a large police presence and multiple smashed vehicles at the scene.

Before the collision, Wildwood police issued a traffic advisory for Pacific, Atlantic and Ocean avenues due to an "unsanctioned" car event.

Police have not provided any further details on the crash.

No other injuries were immediately reported.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.