Wildwood officer won't face charges after video captures controversial arrest: Prosecutor

The announcement came from the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office on Monday.
Prosecutors also released a new video from the vantage point of the officers, showing how the July 12, 2020 incident began. That video shows a large fight breaking out inside a pizza place on Pacific Avenue.
Prosecutors say the video shows the suspect was clearly resisting arrest and say he struck an officer. They say that's when an officer punched him.
READ MORE: Mother says son 'badly bruised' following controversial arrest involving Wildwood officer
The mother of 24-year-old Arthur Wells told Action News earlier this summer that her son was hospitalized due to the incident.
"Seeing my son with the bruises that he has on his face, on his arm, on his legs his back, my son is badly bruised," said Wells' mother. "He said he was hurt, that the cops badly beat him. He could barely talk. I couldn't understand anything that he was really saying to me."
The Wildwood Police Department's internal affairs unit will continue to review the incident and disciplinary action could still be taken against the officers.