caught on video

Wildwood officer won't face charges after video captures controversial arrest: Prosecutor

By
WILDWOOD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- No charges will be filed against a Wildwood, New Jersey police officer who was caught on video repeatedly punching a suspect on the ground.

The announcement came from the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office on Monday.

Prosecutors also released a new video from the vantage point of the officers, showing how the July 12, 2020 incident began. That video shows a large fight breaking out inside a pizza place on Pacific Avenue.

Prosecutors say the video shows the suspect was clearly resisting arrest and say he struck an officer. They say that's when an officer punched him.

READ MORE: Mother says son 'badly bruised' following controversial arrest involving Wildwood officer
EMBED More News Videos

"He said he was hurt, that the cops badly beat him," said the mother of a man seen on video being punched by a Wildwood police officer over the weekend. The officer's actions are now under investigation.



The mother of 24-year-old Arthur Wells told Action News earlier this summer that her son was hospitalized due to the incident.

"Seeing my son with the bruises that he has on his face, on his arm, on his legs his back, my son is badly bruised," said Wells' mother. "He said he was hurt, that the cops badly beat him. He could barely talk. I couldn't understand anything that he was really saying to me."

The Wildwood Police Department's internal affairs unit will continue to review the incident and disciplinary action could still be taken against the officers.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wildwoodnew jersey newscaught on videopolice brutality
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CAUGHT ON VIDEO
Woman attacked during Mass offers words of forgiveness to suspect
Churchgoer attacked during Mass in Philadelphia
Video captures hit-and-run vehicle that struck boy: Police
Lifeguards capture shark with their bare hands at CA beach
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gym issues apology after membership misunderstanding
Woman could have leg amputated after illegal street race
'It's going to be bad': Temple students, faculty protest in-person classes
Woman attacked during Mass offers words of forgiveness to suspect
AccuWeather Alert: Tuesday's storms could have damaging winds
Philly salon takes some services outdoors during pandemic
Archdiocese of Philadelphia makes decision on fall sports
Show More
2020 RNC: GOP convention showcases rising stars, dark warnings
76ers fire coach Brett Brown
Marco makes landfall, Laura could become strong hurricane as it moves into Gulf
St. Louis couple, in RNC speech, defends show of guns
POLL: Who is most at fault for disappointing 76ers?
More TOP STORIES News