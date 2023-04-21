WATCH LIVE

Police to increase presence on Friday at Bucks County high school due to potential threat

6abc Digital Staff Image
By WPVI logo
Friday, April 21, 2023 4:12AM
WARMINSTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Bucks County high school will have an increased police presence on Friday after police say they received a warning of a possible threat.

Warminster police said that on Thursday evening, they were contacted by the Centennial School District administration about a phone call they received from an anonymous person on a blocked number.

According to the tipster, a student at William Tennent High School (WTHS) received a potential threat directed at the high school, which would take place Friday.

The incident was directed at WTHS only, officials say.

Warminster police are actively investigating these claims.

Out of an abundance of caution, officials say Warminster police and Upper Southampton police will have a presence at all Centennial schools on Friday.

Officials have not stated whether classes will be canceled or delayed at this time.

If anyone has information about this incident officials ask you to call 911 immediately.

