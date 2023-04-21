Police to increase presence on Friday at Bucks County high school due to potential threat

Officials have not stated whether classes will be canceled or delayed at this time.

WARMINSTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Bucks County high school will have an increased police presence on Friday after police say they received a warning of a possible threat.

Warminster police said that on Thursday evening, they were contacted by the Centennial School District administration about a phone call they received from an anonymous person on a blocked number.

According to the tipster, a student at William Tennent High School (WTHS) received a potential threat directed at the high school, which would take place Friday.

The incident was directed at WTHS only, officials say.

Warminster police are actively investigating these claims.

Out of an abundance of caution, officials say Warminster police and Upper Southampton police will have a presence at all Centennial schools on Friday.

If anyone has information about this incident officials ask you to call 911 immediately.