Person jumps from 2nd story window to escape Willingboro house fire; 2 others injured

WILINGBORO, N.J. (WPVI) -- Three people were injured in a house fire in Willingboro, Burlington County, Wednesday.

Flames broke out around 6 a.m. on Pine Street, just off Route 130.

Firefighters told Action News they believe the fire may have started in the garage and then spread to the rest of the house.

Neighbors heard the sirens and came outside to see what was going on.

"When I came down here, the garage was on fire and it went into the upper floors," said neighbor, Pam Kramer.

It took firefighters nearly an hour before they were able to get it under control.

The Action Cam was there as it smoldered for quite some time.

Officials say four people were inside the house and that someone might've jumped out of a second-floor window to escape.

At least one of the victims was taken to the hospital for observation.

Neighbor Pam Kramer says she's very familiar with the history of the home.

"65 years I've been here. The original owners was one of my best friend's sons," she said.

There's no word yet on their conditions or what sparked the fire. The state fire marshal is on the scene to begin working to determine the cause.