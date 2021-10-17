homicide

Young man shot and killed in Wilmington, Delaware

A man in his 20s was hit several times by the bullets.
WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Police in Wilmington are searching for the gunman who killed a young man overnight.

The incident occurred around 2 a.m. Sunday morning when gunfire broke out near the intersection of 3rd and Clayton Streets.

He was taken to Christiana Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Police have not yet said if they have a motive for the shooting.
