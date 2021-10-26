teen shot

Teenager hospitalized after shooting in Wilmington, Delaware

Arriving officers found the 16-year-old male shooting victim at the scene.
WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- A teenager is recovering after he was shot in Wilmington, Delaware.

The shooting happened around 7:50 p.m. Monday near the intersection of 7th and West streets.

He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

No arrests have been made.

Police say the incident remains under investigation and further details will be released when possible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Douglas Rivell at (302) 576-3633.
