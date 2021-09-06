Delaware officials to offer help to residents affected by Ida

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- If you live in Wilmington, Delaware, and need help following the flooding and damage from Ida, the state is opening a resource center Tuesday.Many communities in the city were inundated by water late last week.Representatives will assist with recovery from emergency rescues to wet basements, destroyed cars, and homes in need of repair.Head to The Warehouse on the 1100 block of Thatcher Street Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.If possible, officials suggest bringing as many documents as you can, such as an ID, insurance cards, and proof of residency.