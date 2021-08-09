crash

Wilmington police SUVs collide responding to double shooting

The impact sent one of the vehicles onto a sidewalk and into the side of a building.
WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Two police officers are recovering from a crash that happened as they were responding to a double shooting in Wilmington, Delaware.

Authorities say the officers were one block from the scene just before 6 p.m. Sunday when the two police SUVs collided.

There is no word on the officers' conditions.

As for the initial call, police say two women, ages 32 and 28, were shot in the 700 block of East 10th Street.

Both women were taken to the hospital in stable condition and are expected to survive.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Derek Haines at (302) 576-3656.

