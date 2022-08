Both victims were taken to Christiana Care Hospital.

Two people were shot in the 600 block of Washington Street in Wilmington, Delaware.

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Two people were injured in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Wilmington, Delaware.

Police said the shooting happened just before 5 p.m. in the 600 block of Washington Street.

Both victims were taken to Christiana Care Hospital. Their conditions were not yet known.

Additional information about the shooting was not made available.