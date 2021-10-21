shooting

Driver shot in Wilmington, travels to gas station for help

Police say the shooting occurred around 10 p.m. on the 1300 block of Maryland Avenue.
Man drives to gas station after being shot in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- A man was shot while driving in Wilmington, Delaware.

Police say the shooting occurred around 10 p.m. Wednesday on the 1300 block of Maryland Avenue.

Detectives discovered more than two dozen shell casings at the scene.

The victim was able to drive to a gas station five blocks away for help.

Arriving officers found the bullet-riddled vehicle at the gas station and took the man to Christiana Hospital for treatment.

Police say he is expected to survive.

No arrests have been made.

