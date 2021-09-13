crash

Vehicle catches fire in Winslow Township crash, firefighters rescue victim

Firefighters worked for 20 minutes to free the victim from the burning vehicle.
1 critically injured in fiery South Jersey collision

WINSLOW TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- A fiery collision in Camden County, New Jersey left one person critically injured.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. on Sicklerville and Scenic roads in Winslow Township.

The impact sent one car careening into a pole.

The second car caught on fire, trapping a person inside.

It took approximately 20 minutes for firefighters to rescue the victim from the burning vehicle.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of critical injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

Investigators are still determining what caused the crash.

