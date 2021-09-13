Vehicle catches fire in Winslow Township crash, firefighters rescue victim

WINSLOW TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- A fiery collision in Camden County, New Jersey left one person critically injured.It happened around 10:30 p.m. on Sicklerville and Scenic roads in Winslow Township.The impact sent one car careening into a pole.The second car caught on fire, trapping a person inside.It took approximately 20 minutes for firefighters to rescue the victim from the burning vehicle.The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of critical injuries.No other injuries were reported.Investigators are still determining what caused the crash.