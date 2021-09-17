school safety

Student in custody after allegedly taking airsoft rifle to Winslow Twp. Middle School

Both the Winslow Twp. Middle School and the Board of Education office were briefly placed on lockdown.
WINSLOW TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- A New Jersey school was placed on lockdown Friday morning after a student was allegedly found with an airsoft rifle.

Officers were called to the Winslow Twp. Middle School shortly before 9 a.m.

Investigators say school staffers had located the airsoft rifle in the student's backpack.

Police say the school and the Board of Education office were placed on lockdown.

Officers determined there was no threat to students and staff, and the lockdown was lifted within a half hour.

The airsoft rifle was confiscated and the juvenile student was taken into custody. Police say the student will be "charged accordingly."

