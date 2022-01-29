winter storm

Visitors, residents brace for winter storm impacts along the Jersey Shore

The Jersey Shore is expected to get more than a foot of snow.
Many brace for winter storm impacts along the Jersey Shore

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The snow started to come down aggressively Friday night in Atlantic City, New Jersey, ahead of the winter storm set to impact the tri-state area.

"It's a little scary only because I know my parents are going to drive, but for the most part, I don't know. I'm kind of excited," said Daisy Garcia from Ventor City.

Those who braved the boardwalk say they're going to take advantage of the weekend by mostly staying inside and enjoying the view.

"We're out here in the snow enjoying it. Something different, not too cold because you know us New Yorkers are used to it," said Sheretha Franklin from Brooklyn.

Leading up to the storm, many residents ran out to buy last-minute shovels and salt after Governor Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency in New Jersey from 5 p.m. Friday through Saturday afternoon.

Officials are keeping an eye on the high winds that could potentially bring some power outages. They are also anticipating minor flooding.
