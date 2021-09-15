Young girl grazed by bullet, hit by vehicle in Philadelphia

The driver, who @PhillyPolice say is a female, fled the scene. The 6 year old girl is reportedly stable @6abc https://t.co/Nf19dVSnsk — Christie Ileto (@Christie_Ileto) September 15, 2021

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A young child was rushed to the hospital after she was shot and then hit by a vehicle in Philadelphia on Wednesday night.It happened around 6 p.m. at Wishart near G streets in the city's Kensington neighborhood.Police say a 6-year-old suffered a graze wound to the face and was also hit by a vehicle.According to investigators, a man in a minivan was seen firing his gun when his vehicle hit the child. Police have not said if the man's bullets struck the girl.The victim was rushed to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children where she is expected to survive.There was no immediate word on if any arrests were made.