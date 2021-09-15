child shot

Young girl grazed by bullet, hit by vehicle in Philadelphia

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Chopper 6 over Kensington after girl shot in face, hit by vehicle

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A young child was rushed to the hospital after she was shot and then hit by a vehicle in Philadelphia on Wednesday night.

It happened around 6 p.m. at Wishart near G streets in the city's Kensington neighborhood.

Police say a 6-year-old suffered a graze wound to the face and was also hit by a vehicle.



According to investigators, a man in a minivan was seen firing his gun when his vehicle hit the child. Police have not said if the man's bullets struck the girl.

The victim was rushed to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children where she is expected to survive.

There was no immediate word on if any arrests were made.



MORE TOP STORIES:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiachild injuredshootingaccidentchild shot
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHILD SHOT
Who shot 8-year-old at football game? Family, lawyer hope to find out
DA: High probability that police gunfire killed girl at football game
4-year-old boy shot, injured in Strawberry Mansion: Police
Man gets more than 100 years in prison for toddler's killing
TOP STORIES
Boy, 5, dies after being hit by vehicle in Philadelphia
Family demands answers after man killed outside Philly prison
LIVE | Tourists will circle Earth on 1st SpaceX private flight
Police release age-progression image of Dulce Maria Alavez
98% of those who died from COVID this year in Philly were unvaccinated
School bus collides with vehicle in South Jersey, 3 injured
Montco charity gives people in need their own personal shoppers
Show More
Boyfriend now person of interest after woman disappears while on trip
Suspect arrested in deadly Philadelphia home invasion
Officers' heroic efforts to save man from fire caught on video
TikTok challenge could lead to criminal charges, schools warn students
Doctors work to bring COVID testing, vaccines to Latino community
More TOP STORIES News