Woman found dead, juvenile injured inside Northampton County apartment

WILSON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Northampton County are investigating after a woman was found dead in her apartment on Wednesday.

Officers in Wilson were called to a home around 10:30 a.m. on the 900 block of South 25th Street for a welfare check.

At the scene, officials went into the residence, which was made up of two apartments.

In one of the units, officers say they found a 38-year-old woman dead.

There is no word yet on how she died.

They also found a juvenile female who was injured.

The juvenile was taken to the hospital and later transferred to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

Authorities have not revealed the age or condition of the child.

Police say a male was detained and is also being checked out at the hospital. He is being considered a primary suspect, according to officials.

Wilson police and Northampton County officials have executed a search warrant at the residence and in the hospital.

There is no word yet on whether charges have been filed.