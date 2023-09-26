Flight attendant found dead with cloth in mouth at Philadelphia Airport Marriott

A 66-year-old woman was found unresponsive inside one of the hotel rooms with a cloth in her mouth, police said.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after a flight attendant was found dead inside a Marriott hotel room at the Philadelphia International Airport.

Police responded to the Philadelphia Airport Marriott at about 10:40 p.m. Monday.

The 66-year-old woman was found unresponsive inside one of the hotel rooms by a cleaning crew. Police said she was found with a cloth in her mouth.

Action News has learned the woman worked for a major airline.

According to sources, several unopened bottles of prescription drugs were also found in the room.

Investigators told Action News that the woman who was found dead was supposed to have checked out two days earlier. It is not yet known how the hotel did not realize that she had not checked out.

She was pronounced dead a short time later.

Sources said there were no signs of forced entry and no detectable signs of struggle.

Police said the death is suspicious and the Homicide Detectives Division is now investigating.

