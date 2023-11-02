Woman found shot to death inside Runnemede, New Jersey Days Inn; husband charged with murder

RUNNEMEDE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A Texas man has been arrested and charged with murder after his wife was found shot to death inside a Camden County, New Jersey Days Inn.

Steven Burgess, 38, of Spring, Texas, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of his wife, 30-year-old Ivy Morris.

Officers from the Runnemede Police Department responded to the Days Inn at about 1:50 a.m. Wednesday for a report of a carjacking and shooting.

According to officials, officers spoke with the victim of the carjacking who said a man fired a handgun at him and stole his vehicle.

Officers searched the hotel and found Morris suffering from gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Burgess was arrested by the U. S. Marshals and is currently in custody in Philadelphia.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending, officials said.