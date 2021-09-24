Sleeping woman injured during shooting in Philadelphia's Olney section

Investigators said at about 1:30 a.m., someone pulled up to the house on the 4900 block of N. 2nd Street and opened fire.
Multiple bullets went through the windows, sending shards of glass everywhere. A 40-year-old woman, who was laying in bed asleep, was cut by the glass, police said.
The woman was being treated at a local hospital for the injuries she sustained in the incident.
A least 12 shell casings were found outside of the house.
Police said they believe the home was targeted, but it's not clear why.
A total of five adults were inside the home at the time, police said.