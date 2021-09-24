Sleeping woman injured during shooting in Philadelphia's Olney section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A woman was injured when as at least nine bullets hit her home in Philadelphia's Olney neighborhood, according to police.Investigators said at about 1:30 a.m., someone pulled up to the house on the 4900 block of N. 2nd Street and opened fire.Multiple bullets went through the windows, sending shards of glass everywhere. A 40-year-old woman, who was laying in bed asleep, was cut by the glass, police said.The woman was being treated at a local hospital for the injuries she sustained in the incident.A least 12 shell casings were found outside of the house.Police said they believe the home was targeted, but it's not clear why.A total of five adults were inside the home at the time, police said.