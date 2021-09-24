shooting

Sleeping woman injured during shooting in Philadelphia's Olney section

Police said they believe the home was targeted, but it's not clear why.
By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A woman was injured when as at least nine bullets hit her home in Philadelphia's Olney neighborhood, according to police.

Investigators said at about 1:30 a.m., someone pulled up to the house on the 4900 block of N. 2nd Street and opened fire.

Multiple bullets went through the windows, sending shards of glass everywhere. A 40-year-old woman, who was laying in bed asleep, was cut by the glass, police said.

The woman was being treated at a local hospital for the injuries she sustained in the incident.

A least 12 shell casings were found outside of the house.

A total of five adults were inside the home at the time, police said.

More TOP STORIES News