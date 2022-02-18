dog attack

Woman hit by bullet fired at dog that was attacking child, Philadelphia police say

Police say the dog was mauling a small child when a man fired his gun at the animal.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A woman was hit in the face by a bullet that was fired at a vicious dog on Friday morning, Philadelphia police say.

It happened in the 6100 block of Ogontz Avenue at 7:14 a.m.

The bullet may have ricocheted, hitting the 22-year-old woman.

The woman was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle. She is listed in stable condition.

The man who fired the gun had a permit to carry, police say, and will not be charged.

The child suffered bite marks to the face and legs. He is listed in stable condition.

A dog was killed in this incident, police say. Another dog is in the custody of ACCT Philly.
