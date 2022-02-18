Woman hit by bullet fired at dog that was attacking child, Philadelphia police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A woman was hit in the face by a bullet that was fired at a vicious dog on Friday morning, Philadelphia police say.It happened in the 6100 block of Ogontz Avenue at 7:14 a.m.Police say the dog was mauling a small child when a man fired his gun at the animal.The bullet may have ricocheted, hitting the 22-year-old woman.The woman was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle. She is listed in stable condition.The man who fired the gun had a permit to carry, police say, and will not be charged.The child suffered bite marks to the face and legs. He is listed in stable condition.A dog was killed in this incident, police say. Another dog is in the custody of ACCT Philly.