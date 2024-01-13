Woman, 3-year-old killed after car strikes tree in Montgomery County

The adult male driver of the vehicle sustained minor injuries and was transported to Paoli Hospital.

UPPER MERION TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A woman and toddler are dead after a car crashed along Route 23 in Montgomery County on Saturday.

It happened just after 1 a.m. near the Valley Forge National Park in the area of Valley Forge Park Road (Route 23) and County Line Road in Upper Merion Township.

Officers were called to the scene for reports of a car crash with multiple injuries. Upon arrival, investigators discovered that a Toyota sedan traveling eastbound had driven off the road and struck a tree.

Emergency responders immediately began providing medical care to the three occupants of the vehicle.

The front seat passenger, an adult female, was found deceased, investigators say.

A 3-year-old child had also been removed from the vehicle by the driver.

That child suffered severe trauma in the crash and was transported to Children's Hospital in King of Prussia, where the child later died.

The adult male driver of the vehicle sustained minor injuries and was transported to Paoli Hospital.

His condition is unknown at this time.

There is no word yet on the identities of any of the victims involved in this incident.

Authorities say the cause of the crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to call Lieutenant Jeff Maurer at 610-265-3232.